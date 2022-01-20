BMW X3 Facelift Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 59.90 Lakh

The new BMW X3 has been launched in India at Rs 59.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The X3 is now sportier and more modern with its comprehensive refreshed look, premium interior with new equipment features and updated infotainment.

The new X3 comes with a redesigned BMW kidney grille, flatter headlights and a new front apron. The kidney grille now comprises of a single-piece frame. The front feature adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function. A black border gives the full LED rear lights a more precise appearance, while the narrower light graphic now includes a three-dimensionally modelled pincer contour and horizontal turn signals integrated in filigree style. The new, free-form tailpipe trims are larger. In the M Sport package, the front apron features larger air inlets finished in high-gloss black and air curtains. The rear bumper includes a diffuser finished in Dark Shadow. The M Sport trim includes the new 19-inch Y-Spoke 887M alloy wheels. However, 20-inch M alloy wheels are also available as an early bird offer.

On the inside, the car gets features such as Multi-function Sport Steering Wheel, electrical seat adjustment with memory function and an exterior mirror package. The M Sport variant has an exclusive set interior package like Sport seats, Sensatec perforated upholstery, M leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons. There is Panoramic glass roof and Welcome Light Carpet along with electroplated trim elements on the air vents. The boot has a capacity of 550 litres and can be expanded further to 1600 litres by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest.

The car is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces an output of 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 kmphr in just 6.6 seconds with a top speed of 235 kmph.

The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission. The car gets adaptive suspension with its individual electronically controlled dampers that adapts to both road conditions & individual driving style. The car is also available with steering wheel paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function and Automatic differential brakes (ADB) with electronic differential locks as standard.

The new X3 comes with Electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X), extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain.

Also on offer are is BMW ConnectedDrive technologies that include – BMW Gesture Control and Wireless Apple CarPlay

and Android Auto. system gets 3D Navigation, with a high-resolution 12.3-inch screen instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a control display. There is parking Assistant Plus with 360 camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering. The car features a 464W Harman Kardon Surround Sound system 16 speaker with individually adjustable equalizing.

BMW Safety technologies includes six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

