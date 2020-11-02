BMW X3 M With 480-hp 3.0-litre Engine Launched in India at Rs 99.90 Lakh

BMW India has introduced the first-ever M car in its high-performance model line-up in the mid-size Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment with the launch of BMW X3 M. The first-ever BMW X3 M is now available across BMW dealerships in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU) at Rs 99.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The car is available in Donington Grey, Toronto Red, Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire & Alpine White. The upholstery is available in Leather ‘Vernasca’ Design in Black & Oyster. BMW is offering special benefits on all online bookings done for the first-ever BMW X3 M before 31 December 2020.

Customers of the first-ever BMW X3 M will gain membership to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club. A member’s only collective, BMW Excellence Club caters to the discerning taste of BMW customers by curating unmatched luxury experiences from around the world. The program features four main categories: Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand & BMW Privileges.

The standard equipment also includes 20-inch M light-alloy wheels.

In terms of features, the BMW X3 M has electrically adjustable sports seats with memory, Vernasca leather upholstery, ambient lighting, an M-specific instrument cluster, a restyled M selector lever and a Panorama Sunroof. The vehicle comes with a 40 20:40 split-folding rear backrest, enabling luggage capacity to be increased to a maximum of 1,600 litres.

The addition to the BMW M GmbH line-up in the mid-size Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment also heralds the arrival of a newly developed six-cylinder in-line engine. The engine generates maximum output of 480 hp from its 3.0-litre displacement, together with peak torque of 600 Nm, & goes from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h.

The M xDrive system has a rear-wheel bias & offers four driving modes that optimise performance. The centrally controlled interaction between M xDrive & the Active M Differential at the rear axle allows the all-wheel-drive system to split the engine’s power between the four wheels as required to deliver optimal traction, agility & directional stability.

In terms of safety, the car gets front, side & head airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including M Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function, Cruise Control with braking function along with Collision & Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function. Also available as part of the standard package are Adaptive LED headlights, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, High Beam Assistant & Parking Assistant. M-specific display content can also be shown on the BMW Head-Up Display, projecting driving information onto the windscreen & into the driver’s immediate field of vision.

Also Watch:

The first-ever BMW X3 M features a 12.3-inch Multifunction Display touchscreen, iDrive Touch Controller, multifunction steering wheel’s buttons, the voice control feature along-with the optional BMW Gesture Control. It also gets BMW Virtual Assistant, telephony with wireless charging, & hi-fi speaker system. In addition, the options list for the first-ever BMW X3 provides further scope for individualisation that includes 21-inch light alloy wheels, BMW Display Key, M Sport exhaust, M Driver’s package & Harman Kardon Surround Sound System.