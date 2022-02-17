BMW X3 SUV Diesel Variant Launched in India, Priced at Rs 65.50 Lakh

BMW has launched the new X3’s diesel variant in India. Introduced as Luxury Edition, the new BMW X3 xDrive20d is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. It is available at dealerships from today onwards in addition to the two existing petrol variants.

The car is powered by a two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that outputs 190 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in just 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 213 kmph.

The new BMW X3 is available in paint options including Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Brooklyn Grey, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire and Carbon Black. The new BMW X3 features Sensatec Perforated Upholstery as standard with the following combinations - Canberra Beige and Cognac.

BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available with the BMW X3. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 yrs/40,000 kms to 10 yrs/2,00,000 kms and start at an attractive pricing of Rs 1.53 per km. The BMW X3 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Together, these packages provide complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure.

