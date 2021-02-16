BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX Variant Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 56.50 Lakh

The new BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX has been launched in India today. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new ‘SportX’ petrol variant of the BMW X3 is available at dealerships from today onwards.

The car gets LED headlamps with extended contents. It gets Black High Gloss elements on the radiator grille bars, two-tone underbody protection, air-breather and the classically designed 18” light-alloy wheels add to the overall athleticism. On the inside, there is Sensatec upholstery, Fine-Wood Trim with Pearl Chrome Finisher and Galvanic application on controls give a very sophisticated feel. Panoramic sunroof, Ambient lighting with welcome light carpet and Automatic 3 zone A/C. The car features BMW Live Cockpit Plus with touch functionality, digital instrument cluster with analog dials, Hi-Fi loudspeaker, Parking Assistant and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto.

Customers who book the car online through BMW Online Shop before 28 February 2021 mid-night, will enjoy early-bird benefits worth up to Rs 1.50 lakh. The benefits include BMW Service Inclusive Package and exclusively curated BMW Accessories Package. The BMW Service Inclusive covers all maintenance work, including any BMW Original Parts and oil requirements for 3 year/ 40,000 kms. The BMW Accessories Package will include the BMW Display key, 2.5 PM air filter, LED door projectors and universal wireless charger.

Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the engine blends maximum power with exemplary efficiency. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX produces an output of 185 kW / 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds.

The eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, the eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission is available with steering wheel paddle shifters.

BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, in the BMW X3 monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. The compact, low-weight and efficient all-wheel-drive system distributes the engine’s power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface. Adaptive suspensions, electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/locks (ADB-X)’, extended ‘Dynamic Traction control (DTC)’, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry. Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes 8.8-inch Control Display with touch functionality, 3D Navigation, a 5.1-inch digital instrument cluster with analog dials. The occupants can operate car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. The car features HI-FI Surround Sound system, Apple Car Play® and Android Auto and Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB.

BMW EfficientDynamics doubles the Sheer Driving Pleasure with features such as Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes (ECOPRO, COMFORT, SPORT and SPORT+) to suit diverse driving conditions.

The BMW X3 features cutting-edge safety technologies. It provides optimal support in any situation with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.