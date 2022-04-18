BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition SUV Launched at Rs 71.90 Lakh, Locally-Produced in India

BMW has launched the BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition in India. BMW has accentuated the X4, called by the German automaker as the Sports Activity Coupe (SAC), through a distinctive exterior with high-gloss chrome design elements. The company says the BMW X4 ‘Black Shadow Edition’ saw an overwhelming response and this new ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ of the BMW X4 becomes an even bolder version of that. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new exclusive edition can be booked through the company’s website.

The BMW X4 ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ BMW mesh kidney grille has a distinctive frame and Grill nuggets in high gloss chrome finish. The bumper is done up in shadow metallic color with new anvil-shaped inlays in high gloss chrome and vertically arranged reflectors. The width of the car is emphasized through two-part wrap-around LED rear taillights, a large automatic tailgate, and a wide free-form tailpipe in chrome finish.

The BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition is available in all-new Carbon Black, Phytonic Blue and Alpine White paintworks. They are paired with Leather Vernasca upholstery in ‘Mocha’ with decorative stitching. M interior trim Aluminum Rhombicle dark with highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome is standard.

The BMW X4 ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ has been launched in a diesel and petrol variant at the following ex-showroom prices -

BMW X4 xDrive30i: Rs 71.90 lakh

BMW X4 xDrive30d: Rs 73.90 lakh

Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available for all BMW cars. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work. They begin from 3 years / 40,000 kilometres and can be extended up to 10 years / 2,00,000 kilometres, starting at a claimed pricing of Rs 1.52 per kilometre. The BMW X4 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that extends warranty benefits from the third year of operation to the maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period.

