BMW X4 Test Drive Review – Redefining Luxury SUVs in India

It’s almost 10 years since BMW first launched its X6 Coupe in the global markets, leaving a split opinion among the industry. Some liked its design, some couldn’t stand it. But BMW kept updating and launching newer models of the X6, including a more potent X6M, so much so that people accepted this SUV-Coupe design language. Carrying forward the same rebel spirit ahead, and driven by competition, BMW decided to bring a smaller SUV Coupe called the X4.

While earlier versions of Coupe Crossover SUVs, in our opinion, were nowhere near to good-looking, today’s machines are more sporty, have a certain characteristic and looks muscular, all of which holds true for the BMW X4. We got our hands behind the wheels of the BMW X4 to understand if the looks only are enough for BMW to push the sales, or does it have the typical BMW driving dynamics. Here’s our test drive review–

BMW X4 front end. (Image: News18.com)

Design

One of the highlights, or probably the biggest USP is how good the BMW X4 look. The red-coloured SUV-coupe we drove exudes a certain charisma making us turn and look twice every time we parked the car. Built on the BMW CLAR architecture, the X4 looks athletic, sporty and luxurious all the same time.

Offered only in the M Sport trim, the body gets some aggressive elements like blue brake calipers, M badges and M inspired alloy wheels. Also the inbuilt spoiler elements placed on the either sides of the roof look attractive and so is the spoiler-inspired protruded boot.

BMW X4 alloy wheel design. (Image: News18.com)

Cabin

The BMW X4 has a typical BMW cabin making it hard to differentiate between a 5-Series, X3, or for that matter, most of the BMW cars. The all-black cabin with a dash of brushed aluminium finish makes you feel in control of the vehicle right from the moment you step inside the cabin. In fact the seats are designed in such a way that you feel like pushing the car every now and then, with ample under thigh and side bolstering support.

There’s no stand out feature when compared to the other BMW cars, but when seen as a standalone car, it has a balanced and well put design. The dashboard is driver-centric with a large floating infotainment system. Other features include a three-zone climate control system, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and a Harmon Kardon audio system.

BMW X4 cabin. (Image: News18.com)

The red stitching throughout the cabin adds to the sportiness. The cabin is a bit compact and the rear seat legroom and shoulder room is massive. That being said, the coupe body with a sloping roofline leaves a bit less headroom for the rear passengers. The boot space is generous with a deep and wide boot design.

In terms of safety, the BMW X4 gets eight airbags, ABS with EBD and cornering brake control, traction and stability control, and run-flat tyres.

BMW X4 xDrive 30i with2L petrol engine. (Image: News18.com)

Engine

As said earlier, there’s a certain panache in all the BMW cars and you know driving them would be fun. The BMW X4 in India comes with three engine options – one petrol model (xDrive 30i) and two diesel models (xDrive 20d and xDrive 30d). We drove the BMW X4 xDrive 30i petrol variant that is powered by a 1998 cc twin turbo unit producing 252 bhp and 350 Nm. The engine is mated to a sportier 8-speed auto gearbox as against the 20d variant and complements the engine well. The X4 come with the xDrive AWD, and is rear-biased.

The driving dynamics are supreme and you feel like pushing the car every now and then, and the BMW X4 obeys your command without flinching at the any given moment, be it a highway or city driving. The heavy weight of the car doesn’t affect the performance, but for what we have heard, the BMW xDrive 30d is even more potent with 265 PS/ 620 Nm on the tap.

BMW X4 xDrive 30i. (Image: News18.com)

The Sport mode adds a bit of aggression to the X4, however you won’t need it most of the time as the X4 is otherwise a peppy car to drive (until of course you want to show off). The steering feels balanced most of the time, especially when driving at high speeds. But at low city driving traffic, it sometimes feels overtly light not having enough feedback,

The ride quality is plush but on a stiffer side to add the sportiness, which means you can feel certain crevices inside the cabin. But the brilliant brakes offsets this only negative aspect we found.

BMW X4 rear. (Image: News18.com)

Verdict

It always feels good to drive a BMW car, no matter what model it is and the X4 is no different. More than the design itself, it’s the actual time you spend inside the car that makes you realize how easy-going yet powerful this car is! Having said that, design does play a crucial role to attract the buyers and the X4 comes across as a step taken by BMW in the right direction. The BMW X4 has a tendency to grab eyeballs, and it does it quite often, all when you are sitting in the comfortable cabin enjoying the excellent driving dynamics, which makes it a worthy all-rounder that excels in every department. And all you have to pay is Rs 60.60 Lakh (ex-showroom) to get hands on this unique SUV.