BMW X5 Launched in India: 10 Interesting Things You Didn’t Know

BMW India has launched the fourth-generation BMW X5 in India today at a starting price of Rs 72.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for all its variants are now open across all BMW dealerships in India, and deliveries will start soon. If this car is on your wish list, these are the 10 things you must know about this luxury SUV:1) The new BMW X5 is being offered in three trims: 30d Sport (Rs 72.90 lakh), 30d XLine (Rs 82.40 lakh) and 40 MSport (Rs 82.40 lakh).2) The new BMW X5 is 36 mm longer, 66 mm wider and 19 mm taller than the third generation model. The wheelbase has been extended by 42 mm and now sits at 2975 mm.3) The luxury SUV is based on BMW’s CLAR (Cluster Architecture) platform that it shares with the 5-Series, 7-Series and X7.4) Engine options will include the 3-litre straight-six turbo petrol and diesel mills. The turbo diesel motor is tuned for 265 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque, while the six-cylinder petrol will belt out 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque.5) The petrol version comes only in the M Sport variant, while the diesel variant will be offered in Sport and xLine trims.6) BMW dealerships will have the diesel X5 available from today itself, while the petrol models will be available later in 2019.7) BMW offers three metallic exterior finishes on the new X5 - Mineral White, Photonic Blue and Black Sapphire.8) The 2019 BMW X5 has been locally assembled at BMW India’s plant in Chennai.9) The new BMW X5 will compete against the Range Rover Velar, Audi Q7 and the Mercedes GLE in India.10) BMW X5 is the third (after 530i M sport and Z4) of the 12 launches announced by BMW for 2019.