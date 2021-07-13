CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Auto» BMW X5, X6 Black Vermilion Limited-Edition Models Unveiled, X7 SUV Gets 'Frozen Black'
1-MIN READ

BMW X5, X6 Black Vermilion Limited-Edition Models Unveiled, X7 SUV Gets 'Frozen Black'

BMW X5 and BMW X6 Black Vermilion Edition. (Photo: BMW)

BMW X5 and BMW X6 Black Vermilion Edition. (Photo: BMW)

These limited editions of the BMW X5, BMW X6 and the BMW X7 are purely cosmetic in nature, with no technical changes made to the vehicles.

BMW has unveiled new limited-edition variants of its big SUVs, each with aesthetic enhancements both inside and out. The BMW X5 and X6 come in Black Vermillion Edition trim, while the X7 comes in Frozen Black Edition trim. These limited editions are purely cosmetic in nature, with no technical changes made to the vehicles. Each model has unique internal and external design elements.

The colour combination of black and red on the X5 and X6 Vermilion Edition is a unique feature, with the all-black body shell adorned with a red lacquered kidney grille. The BMW Particular matte black metallic body paint enhances the effective contrasts. On the X6, the kidney grille lights as well, making it appear even more intimidating.

According to CarWale, the Vermilion Edition also comes with a Shadow Line pack with laser lighting, M-specific exterior elements, 22-inch double-spoke 742M alloy wheels, red gloss brake callipers, an Alcantara-Anthracite swathed interior, and black piano polished details. There is also a glass-finished iDrive controller, aluminium inlays, and Merino-black leather.

Moving on to the X7 Frozen Black variant, the powerhouse receives a new shade of BMW Individual black paint with a frozen metallic sheen, as seen on all previous Frozen Editions. It has M Sport callipers, 22-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels with a high gloss finish, and a bundled M Sport Package and M Shadow Line with more choices.

RELATED NEWS

Also Watch:

The X5 and X6 Black Vermilion Editions are restricted to 50 units, and the X7 Frozen Black Edition is limited to five vehicles, making it very difficult to get a hold of them. The launch of these India, however, seems unlikely.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 13, 2021, 18:21 IST