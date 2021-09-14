BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus Variants Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 77.90 Lakh

The new BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus variants have been launched in India today. The new BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX Plus and BMW X5 xDrive40i SportX Plus are locally produced at BMW Plant Chennai and can now be booked at the company’s official website. The BMW X5 xDrive40i SportX Plus comes in at Rs 77.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX Plus comes in at Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X5 underlines a very strong appeal with its combined off-road abilities and dynamic driving pleasure. The most successful BMW sports activity vehicle (SAV) of all time now has a new, attractive addition to its line-up - BMW X5 xDrive ‘SportX Plus’. SportX Plus celebrates the gust of adrenaline with style and self-confidence. You will experience the superior forward thrust even more intensely with its compelling sportiness, agile handling and driving versatility. Its unmistakable BMW X genes, commanding road presence and robust proportions are bound to turn heads on every road.”

In terms of design, the car gets an enlarged one-piece hexagonal kidney grille paired with a sculptured bonnet and short overhangs gives the front an imposing appearance. The front LED headlights and LED fog lamps makes a solid and dynamic impression on the road because of their muscular stance. This effect is carried to the rear with the 3D wrap-around LED taillights that reach far into the sides. Roof rails in satin-finish aluminum offers perfect combination of good looks and functionality.

On the inside, the car gets an elevated seat position and generously proportioned interior, the front and rear occupants enjoy ample accommodation. Exclusive functions such as Sports Leather Steering Wheel, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, exterior mirror package add to the comfort. Driver and front passenger enjoy the superior sporty flair of a premium SAV with Sports Seats. Panoramic glass roof and Welcome Light Carpet are few among the long list of features that create the perfect ambience. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. The car has four-zone automatic climate control with extended features. Adding to the luxurious feel are features such as electroplated controls, electrically adjustable roller sunblinds.

The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X5 xDrive30d produces an output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in just 6.5 seconds. The three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X5 xDrive40i produces an output of 340 hp and maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 – 5,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds.

Electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X), extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain. Adaptive Suspension with its individual electronically controlled dampers offers exceptional precision and improves the drive and handling dynamics. For even greater driving pleasure, it is available with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function as standard.

The car also gets BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, BMW Head-Up Display and Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes a 3D Navigation, with a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, a 12.3” screen and a control display also measuring 12.3”. The spread of driver assistance systems is more extensive than ever. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering. The new Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. The car features a new 205W HiFi loudspeaker system which conjures an engrossing treat for the ears.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch and many other innovative technologies.

BMW Safety technologies includes six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

