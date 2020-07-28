BMW X7 Dark Shadow Limited Edition Revealed, Only 500 Examples to be Manufactured Globally

BMW has unveiled a limited edition version of the X7 SUV that is set to make its debut in international markets soon. Only 500 examples of what BMW calls the Dark Shadow Edition will be manufactured worldwide.

Powering the car will be the top-spec 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that produces 530hp and 750Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The car is claimed the reach 100kmph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds and can reach a restricted limit of 250kmph.

Also Watch:

Each of the limited edition models will be finished in Frozen Arctic Grey - a shade that has not debuted on any BMW model before. It will also come with M Sport bodywork additions that include gloss black tailpipes, kidney grille, roof rails and a set of 22-inch matt-black alloy wheels as standard.

On the inside, the car includes contrasting blue and black Merino leather upholstery, Night Blue Alcantara headlining and a matching leather instrument panel as standard. BMW confirms that the car will also come equipped with a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system, panoramic glass roof, a head-up display, massaging front seats and a full suite of rear-seat entertainment options for select markets.

As for the Indian market, BMW has not put out any word regarding the special edition.