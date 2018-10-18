English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BMW X7 Seven-Seater Luxury SUV Unveiled
Based on the X7 concept presented in 2017, the latest model is the brand's largest SUV.
The BMW X7 is a seven-seater premium SUV.(Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
German car manufacturer BMW has unveiled its new X7 seven-seater luxury SUV, due out in March 2019.
Based on the X7 concept presented in 2017, the latest model is the brand's largest SUV, measuring 5.15m long and 2m wide. Its premium positioning is highlighted with many chrome elements and LED headlights as standard (Laserlight optional). On the inside, the X7 has three rows of seats, all of which are electrically adjustable and come with a Vernasca leather finish.
As standard, BMW offers four-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting and a three-section panoramic glass roof on the X7. Various trim options include ambient fragrances, a Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System and a Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof.
Driver aid systems on offer in the BMW X7 include active cruise control with a stop & go function, Drive Assist Pro with steering and lane control assistant, lane change warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assistant and side collision protection, evasion aid, crossing traffic warning, priority warning and wrong-way warning. BMW also proffers its new intelligent personal assistant as a co-driver and vehicle expert responding to simple natural language voice commands.
The BMW X7 will be available in gasoline (340 to 462 horsepower) and diesel (265 to 400 horsepower) versions. Prices range from €94,400 for the X7 xDrive30d to €120,450 for the X7 M50d.
Based on the X7 concept presented in 2017, the latest model is the brand's largest SUV, measuring 5.15m long and 2m wide. Its premium positioning is highlighted with many chrome elements and LED headlights as standard (Laserlight optional). On the inside, the X7 has three rows of seats, all of which are electrically adjustable and come with a Vernasca leather finish.
As standard, BMW offers four-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting and a three-section panoramic glass roof on the X7. Various trim options include ambient fragrances, a Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System and a Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof.
Driver aid systems on offer in the BMW X7 include active cruise control with a stop & go function, Drive Assist Pro with steering and lane control assistant, lane change warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assistant and side collision protection, evasion aid, crossing traffic warning, priority warning and wrong-way warning. BMW also proffers its new intelligent personal assistant as a co-driver and vehicle expert responding to simple natural language voice commands.
The BMW X7 will be available in gasoline (340 to 462 horsepower) and diesel (265 to 400 horsepower) versions. Prices range from €94,400 for the X7 xDrive30d to €120,450 for the X7 M50d.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Namaste England Movie Review: It's a Shoddy Tale of Misplaced Nationalism and Oddly Timed Sexism
- Badhaai Ho Movie Review: Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri are Real Stars of This Ayushmann Khurrana Film
- Avengers 4: Thor and Captain America's Revamped Look Leaked
- Nothing to See Here: Sri Lanka to Revoke Rogue Bikini Ban
- Twitter Will Now Publicly Shame Users Who Post Offensive Tweets
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...