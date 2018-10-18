BMW X7 Seven-Seater Luxury SUV Unveiled

German car manufacturer BMW has unveiled its new X7 seven-seater luxury SUV, due out in March 2019.Based on the X7 concept presented in 2017, the latest model is the brand's largest SUV, measuring 5.15m long and 2m wide. Its premium positioning is highlighted with many chrome elements and LED headlights as standard (Laserlight optional). On the inside, the X7 has three rows of seats, all of which are electrically adjustable and come with a Vernasca leather finish.As standard, BMW offers four-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting and a three-section panoramic glass roof on the X7. Various trim options include ambient fragrances, a Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System and a Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof.Driver aid systems on offer in the BMW X7 include active cruise control with a stop & go function, Drive Assist Pro with steering and lane control assistant, lane change warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assistant and side collision protection, evasion aid, crossing traffic warning, priority warning and wrong-way warning. BMW also proffers its new intelligent personal assistant as a co-driver and vehicle expert responding to simple natural language voice commands.The BMW X7 will be available in gasoline (340 to 462 horsepower) and diesel (265 to 400 horsepower) versions. Prices range from €94,400 for the X7 xDrive30d to €120,450 for the X7 M50d.