BMW X7 SUV Launched in India at Rs 98.90 Lakh, Will Replace X5 as the Company's Biggest SUV

BMW has launched the much-awaited X7 SUV in India at Rs 98.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will be locally-produced at BMW Group Plant in Chennai and will sit atop the BMW X5 SUV.

Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said, “The first-ever BMW X7 is a statement of the luxury class - the flagship of the ‘X’ range. It combines the modernity and exclusivity of a luxury sedan with the agile driving and spaciousness of a sports activity vehicle. Ensuring its prominence on the road, the size of the X7 needs to be seen to be believed. It’s big, it’s bold and has an incredible on-road presence. The first-ever BMW X7 opens up a brand new dimension in luxurious driving pleasure and is designed to elevate every moment of the journey. The first-class comfort this car delivers is absolutely unparalleled. With the BMW X7, the possibilities are truly limitless.”

Customers can buy the new X7 in BMW's Design Pure Excellence ‘DPE’ package that comes with chrome high-gloss elements in the exterior and other interior finishes. The first-ever BMW X7 is available in BMW X7 xDrive30d Design Pure Excellence Signature variant (diesel) which is locally produced. The BMW X7 xDrive40i (petrol) is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The ex-showroom prices are as follows –

BMW X7 xDrive30d Design Pure Excellence Signature : Rs 98,90,000

BMW X7 xDrive40i (CBU) : Rs 98,90,000

The first-ever BMW X7 is available in paint schemes including – Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Terra Brown, Arctic Grey Brilliant Effect and Carbon Black. Additionally, BMW X7 xDrive40i has the following paintwork- Alpine White (non-metallic), and metallic Vermont Bronze, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect. The first-ever BMW X7 features Fine upholstery Leather 'Vernasca' in design-perforated as standard with the following combinations - Canberra Beige, Mokka, Cognac, Black and Black, Black.

Alongside the gargantuan kidney-grille, the X7 gets BMW Laser Light technology with blue X-shaped elements makes a distinctive visual proclamation. The interior features a cockpit marked by typical BMW driver orientation and an elevated seat position with all-round visibility. In comparison with the BMW X5, the X7 gets abundant legroom, headroom and space for up to seven seats. Rear-seat experience is enhanced with optional six-seat configuration including two captain-style Comfort Seats for the second row. Automatic air conditioning with five-zone control.

Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness is the large Sky Lounge Panoramic glass sunroof. The large panoramic roof extending till the third row, allows dynamic light flow throughout the BMW X7. The absolute highlight in the interior is ‘Crafted Clarity’ which is a host of operational features crafted in glass inserts of the gear selector, the iDrive control wheel, the audio control button and the start/stop button.

The Comfort Access System in the SUV remotely detects the key within a 1.5-meter radius and unlocks the doors and the two-section tailgate. The Luggage-Compartment Package includes slide rails for easy loading. Folding down the second and third-row seats can increase storage capacity from 326 litre up to 2,120 litres.

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X7 xDrive40i produces an output of 340 hp and maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 – 5,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds. The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X7 xDrive30d produces an output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in just 7 seconds.

BMW X7 interiors. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, monitors the driving situation constantly. This is coupled with electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X), extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control in the new SUV. The first-ever BMW X7 is equipped with Park Distance Control (PDC) including sensors at both the front and rear. The Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension enables raising and lowering of the vehicle at the touch of a button and automatically adjusts the height of the car to suit any given driving situation.

On the inside, the X7 gets BMW ConnectedDrive technologies including – BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, Wireless Charging and Wireless Apple CarPlay. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3-inch Control Display.

Rear-seat entertainment in the X7 comprises of two 10.2 inch full-HD touchscreen displays screen integrated with a Blu-ray player. It gets Harman Kardon to surround sound system with 16 speakers as well.

The SUV also comes with a plethora of assist features including Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera, Reversing Assistant It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch and many other innovative technologies.

BMW safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.