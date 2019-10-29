BMW X7 SUV Worth Rs 98.90 Lakh Sold Out in India Within Three Months of Launch

The BMW X7 was recently launched in India in two variant options, both of which cost Rs 98.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and within three months of the luxury SUV being launched in our market, German luxury automaker has announced that the car has been sold out for this year.

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “The first-ever BMW X7 is a statement of the new, driven and highly successful India. When we launched the X7 here, we knew we have a best-in-class product that will clearly establish itself as a leader in the segment. It received a phenomenal response from all over India and has been completely booked within three months of launch. The overwhelming success of the X7 is also proof that there is always a demand for the highest standards of quality and products that live up to these standards will be successful, regardless of the market situation.”

The BMW X7 is available in two variants – the xDrive30d Design Pure Excellence Signature variant (diesel) which is locally produced, and the xDrive40i (petrol) variant which is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The ex-showroom prices are as follows –

BMW X7 xDrive30d Design Pure Excellence Signature : Rs 98,90,000

BMW X7 xDrive40i (CBU) : Rs 98,90,000

The first-ever BMW X7 is available in paint schemes including – Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Terra Brown, Arctic Grey Brilliant Effect and Carbon Black. Additionally, BMW X7 xDrive40i has the following paintwork- Alpine White (non-metallic), and metallic Vermont Bronze, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect. The first-ever BMW X7 features Fine upholstery Leather 'Vernasca' in design-perforated as standard with the following combinations - Canberra Beige, Mokka, Cognac, Black and Black, Black.

Alongside the gargantuan kidney-grille, the X7 gets BMW Laser Light technology with blue X-shaped elements makes a distinctive visual proclamation. The interior features a cockpit marked by typical BMW driver orientation and an elevated seat position with all-round visibility. In comparison with the BMW X5, the X7 gets abundant legroom, headroom and space for up to seven seats. Rear-seat experience is enhanced with optional six-seat configuration including two captain-style Comfort Seats for the second row. Automatic air conditioning with five-zone control.

Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness is the large Sky Lounge Panoramic glass sunroof. The large panoramic roof extending till the third row allows dynamic light flow throughout the BMW X7. The absolute highlight in the interior is ‘Crafted Clarity’ which is a host of operational features crafted in glass inserts of the gear selector, the iDrive control wheel, the audio control button and the start/stop button.

The Comfort Access System in the SUV remotely detects the key within a 1.5-meter radius and unlocks the doors and the two-section tailgate. The Luggage-Compartment Package includes slide rails for easy loading. Folding down the second and third-row seats can increase storage capacity from 326 litres up to 2,120 litres.

The three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X7 xDrive40i produces an output of 340 hp and maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 – 5,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds. The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X7 xDrive30d produces an output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/h in just 7 seconds.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.