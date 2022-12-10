BMW XM Electric Launched at Rs 2.60 Crore in India: Design, Features, Engine and More

BMW India has launched the first-ever XM SUV at a staggering price of Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom) in the country. To be sold as a CBU, it can be booked at all the BMW dealerships in India with deliveries expected to start from May 2023. BMW XM is the first electrified high-performance BMW M model with an all-electric range of 88 km (WLTP).

The XM is the first independently developed BMW M GmbH vehicle since the BMW M1. It will be available in seven paint schemes namely Cape York Green, Toronto Red, Mineral White, BMW Individual Dravit Grey, Black Sapphire, Marina Bay Blue and Carbon Black. The interior cabin will features BMW Individual Leather Merino upholstery in Sakhir Orange, Deep Lagoon, Silverstone and Black.

BMW XM Design

The SUV flaunts illuminated BMW M kidney grille with sleek twin LED headlights and large air intakes upfront. The buyers can opt for gold-finish at the outer border of each kidney in the grille while the inner surround houses a light ring. The rear end boasts of slim L shaped lights alongside the three diagonal light strips on the flanks with BMW M logo, which are a reminiscent of the BMW M1. The vertically stacked hexagonal tailpipes sum up the rear profile.

BMW XM rides on exclusively designed 22-inch M light alloy wheels. The customers also get the choice of optional 23-inch M light alloy wheels in Night Gold accents. The SUV comes with latest generation of M Sports Brakes with Black Callipers. In addition, optional red or blue callipers are also available.

BMW XM Interior

The cabin of BMW XM takes inspiration from performance-focused M cockpit design with distinctive BMW X features. A special mention goes to the new 14.9-inch digital BMW Curved Display with real-time traffic information and augmented view. The gear selector lever is offered with integrated cascade lighting and console knee pads. Identical to every BMW M model, the XM too boasts of illuminated front and rear door sill plates with M logo, which are created from brushed aluminium.

BMW XM is equipped with multifunction seats at front while there is an exclusive M Lounge at the rear. The rear has a one-piece seating area with diamond shaped structures in the headrest and stitching pattern. The interior surface is finished in Coffee Brown Vintage leather for the upper sections of the instrument panel and door trim panels in soft nappa leather.

BMW XM Features

There is a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 20 speakers and 1,475-watt amplifier as standard. Other premium features include four-zone automatic climate control, handsfree tailgate, digital key plus, 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel and BMW Head-up Display, and M leather steering wheel with M button and shift paddles.

The SUV also houses the latest BMW iDrive with Operating System 8 with BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. Wireless smartphone integration with this system opens access to a range of functions and apps. Smartphone holder integrated in the centre console allows Wireless Charging.

BMW XM Safety Features

BMW XM is equipped with a myriad of driver assistance systems in the form of Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera, Reversing Assistant, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Emergency Lane and Emergency Stop Assistant and Cross Traffic Warning.

The safety features onboard are six airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and ISOFIX child seat mounting.

BMW XM Engine

Being the brand’s first-ever high-performance electric model, it features a new 4.0L V8 twin-turbo engine with an electric motor. The combined power output and torque performance from this newly developed plug-in hybrid system stands at 653 bhp and 800 Nm, respectively. While the engine develops 489 bhp and 650 Nm, the electric motor belts out top power of 197 bhp and highest torque of 280 Nm.

The electric motor is paired with a high voltage 25.7 kW lithium-ion battery which returns a pure-electric driving range of up to 88 km. This battery pack is covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 120,000 kilometres. There is an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with BMW M xDrive all-wheel-drive system on offer as standard. The SUV does a 0-100kmph sprint in only 4.3 seconds with top speed limited to 250 kmph.

