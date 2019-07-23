Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

BMW's First Electric SUV, the iNext, Has a Steering Wheel Designed for the Autonomous Vehicle

The iNext is the first vehicle in the partially-autonomous series being developed by BMW. Its steering wheel has been specially designed to switch between highly-autonomous and active-steering modes.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 23, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BMW's First Electric SUV, the iNext, Has a Steering Wheel Designed for the Autonomous Vehicle
The steering wheel of the BMW iNext (Image: BMW/ AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...

BMW's first electric SUV, expected for 2021, is slowly taking shape, and the German manufacturer has released a first look at its steering wheel.

The BMW iNext is the first vehicle in the partially-autonomous series being developed by the German manufacturer, which is why its new steering wheel has been specially designed to switch between highly-autonomous and active-steering modes.

The idea is to quickly be able to detect, via its design and flattened bottom, the angle at which the wheels are turned when retaking control of the vehicle, therefore preventing the need for sudden movements and lowering accident risk. The wheel was also designed to improve vision over the dashboard and increase driver comfort. Lighted indicators in the sides of the steering wheel also inform the driver of the availability of automatized driving functions or when it is necessary to retake control of the vehicle.

Although directly descended from the Vision iNext electric, the autonomous SUV concept first unveiled in 2018, the BMW iNext will not be appearing in the ring with the Audi e-Tron and the Mercedes EQC before 2021.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram