BMW's New M5 Competition Delivers 625-hp

The highly anticipated sportier version of the new BMW M5 has been officially unveiled and the first shipments are expected this summer. This new model has added power, but that's not the only difference.The Competition's twin-turbo V8 engine bumps the power up to 625-hp. This, combined with a Steptronic eight-speed automatic gearbox results in high-performance acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.3s and 0-200 km/h in 10.8s, plus a top speed of 250 km/h. With the optional M Driver's package, top speeds can even get up to 305 km/h. What's more, to give a better grip on the road and more of a sporty look, the chassis has been lowered by 7 mm, the suspension has been revamped and the tailpipe offers a new sportier design.Following on from the M2 Competition, this latest M5 model is the second in the new separate range. Its price has not yet been disclosed, but is likely to top 130,000 euros, bearing in mind that prices for the standard M5 start at 127,550 euros.