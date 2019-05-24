Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BOC Aviation Delivers Three Boeing Aircraft to SpiceJet

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 507 aircraft owned, managed and on order.

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
BOC Aviation Delivers Three Boeing Aircraft to SpiceJet
(Image for representation: PTI)
Singapore-based aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation on Friday said it has delivered three Boeing B737-800 NG aircraft to Indian carrier SpiceJet. The three aircraft are powered by CFM56 engines. We are pleased to extend our relationship with our long-standing customer, SpiceJet, and to support its expansion in the vibrant Indian market, Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation, said. India has been one of the most rapidly growing major airline markets in the world and SpiceJet is well-placed to capitalise on this trend, he said. BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 507 aircraft owned, managed and on order.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
