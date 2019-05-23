English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boeing 737 Max: FAA Chief Says Flying Public Will Regain Faith
Acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell says he isn't concerned about the future of public confidence in the plane because he's not worried about the future of aviation safety.
File photo of Boeing 737 MAX. (Image: Reuters).
The chief of the Federal Aviation Administration says "maybe" public confidence in Boeing's 737 Max jet is shaken after two deadly crashes, but he thinks that will eventually change. Representatives from 33 other global aviation regulators will meet in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday to hear FAA officials describe the steps they have taken and what remains to be done before the plane flies again. The list of foreign regulators includes delegates from Indonesia and Ethiopia, where the two crashes occurred before the plane was grounded worldwide in March. In all, 346 people died. Acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell says he isn't concerned about the future of public confidence in the plane because he's not worried about the future of aviation safety.
