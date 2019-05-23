Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Boeing 737 Max: FAA Chief Says Flying Public Will Regain Faith

Acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell says he isn't concerned about the future of public confidence in the plane because he's not worried about the future of aviation safety.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
Boeing 737 Max: FAA Chief Says Flying Public Will Regain Faith
File photo of Boeing 737 MAX. (Image: Reuters).
The chief of the Federal Aviation Administration says "maybe" public confidence in Boeing's 737 Max jet is shaken after two deadly crashes, but he thinks that will eventually change. Representatives from 33 other global aviation regulators will meet in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday to hear FAA officials describe the steps they have taken and what remains to be done before the plane flies again. The list of foreign regulators includes delegates from Indonesia and Ethiopia, where the two crashes occurred before the plane was grounded worldwide in March. In all, 346 people died. Acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell says he isn't concerned about the future of public confidence in the plane because he's not worried about the future of aviation safety.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
