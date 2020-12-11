Boeing 737 MAX Resumes Flight Operations With Brazil's Gol Airlines After Suspension in March

The Boeing 737 MAX fleet of aircraft, which were globally grounded after two fatal crashes involving the model that took place within months, has resumed flight operations in Brazil.

The inaugural flight from Sao Paulo and Porto Alegre on Wednesday was operated by Brazil's low-cost airline Gol, Xinhua news agency reported.

But the airline declined to unveil further details of the inaugural flight. In March 2019, Gol announced its decision to suspend the use of Boeing 737 MAX 8 model planes until further notice.

The MAX had been globally grounded since March 2019 after the crashes of the Lion Air Flight 610 (October 2018) and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 (March 2019) claimed a total of 346 lives.

The grounding came after more evidence emerged indicating that the aircraft's key flight control software played a part in the two deadly crashes.

On December 2, a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, operated by American Airlines, completed its first commercial flightfrom Dallas, Texas, to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Last month, the US Federal Aviation Administration rescinded the order that halted commercial operations of the Boeing 737 MAX, paving the way for its return to commercial service.