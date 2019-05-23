Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

Boeing 737 Max: US Aviation Regulator FAA Says MCAS Fix not Submitted

Boeing said last week that it had finished making changes requested by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but the agency hasn't yet seen the fixes.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 12:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Boeing 737 Max: US Aviation Regulator FAA Says MCAS Fix not Submitted
Boeing 737 Max 8. (Photo: Reuters)
The US aviation regulator has still not received Boeing's proposed fix for its 737 MAX aircraft, which have been grounded globally following two deadly crashes, the agency's chief has said. Boeing has said it will patch the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) stall prevention system, which has been blamed for the two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people and caused the best-selling planes to be taken out of service.

Boeing said last week that it had finished making changes requested by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but the agency's interim chief Dan Elwell told reporters on Wednesday that the agency hadn't yet seen the fixes.

"We are still waiting for Boeing to formally submit the software for approval," he said on the sidelines of a summit of global aviation regulators in Fort Worth, Texas. Elwell said the FAA sent Boeing additional questions about its proposed fixes for the MAX planes, which caused the delay. The summit set to begin Thursday will see the FAA attempt to re-establish trust with aviation regulators from 33 countries including China, Canada, the European Union, Ethiopia and Indonesia. The regulator called the summit to walk through the steps taken to address concerns with the MAX aircraft after it was criticized for dragging its feet on ordering the jets grounded.

Canadian and American regulators have differed on the proper training for the 737 MAX 8, with Canada insisting pilots train in a flight simulator and the US saying a training course on a computer or iPad is enough.

"We haven't determined the final training yet," Elwell said. Two American carriers -- Southwest and American -- have announced plans to restart flights on their MAX aircraft from August in hopes the fix will be completed by then. The FAA chief added that he couldn't say when the jet would be back in the air, blaming the recent delay. "It takes as long as it takes to be right," Elwell said. "We need to be the first to lift the prohibition."
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram