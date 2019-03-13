English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All The Aircrafts in the World with Fatality Free Record - Boeing 747 to Airbus A380
Boeing has released Statistical Summary of Commercial Jet Airplane Accidents: Worldwide Operations 1959-2017.
Representative image (Reuters)
In the last five months, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 has been involved in two fatal crashes that killed 346 passengers and crew. A number of countries and airlines have grounded the aircrafts in response to the latest Ethiopian Airlines crash, including India, Indonesia, Singapore, China, Australia, South Korea and all the European Nations. While airfare tends to be the single most important factor for many travelers when booking their flight, the latest incident may spur greater interest in the type of aircraft they'll be flying.
Boeing regularly releases a report on commercial jet aircraft accidents. In the latest Boeing Statistical Summary of Commercial Jet Airplane Accidents: Worldwide Operations 1959-2017, the following commercial passenger aircrafts are listed as having fatality-free records:
Boeing 717 (formerly the MD95)
Airbus A380
Boeing 787
Boeing 747-8
Airbus A350
Bombardier C Series
Airbus A340
Airbus A320 NEO series
Among the airplanes listed above, the Boeing 747 has been in operation for more than 50 years, with the first flight taken in 1969. While the 747 has suffered many accidents in the past, the 747-8, which happens to be the fifth gen 747 and was industed in 2005 has zero fatality record. Most of the other aircrafts in the list are new or have been in service for no more than 20 years. In fact, the Boeing 737 Max 8 is also a recent addition to Boeing single-aisle narrow body aircraft list and took its maiden flight in 2017.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
