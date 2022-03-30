Boeing Develops 10-Year Roadmap For Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance for AAI

Boeing has announced the completion of its milestone project for Airports Authority of India (AAI), to develop a comprehensive 10-year Communication, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) modernization roadmap, undertaken with a grant from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

Boeing, with AAI, conducted a comprehensive analysis across operational, environmental, regulatory, technological, safety, and financial factors to develop and present a roadmap that AAI can use as guidance to modernize the Indian National Airspace System across communication, navigation, surveillance, and capacity and traffic management – aligned with global best standards.

“The implementation of modern technologies will ensure continual upgradation of our infrastructure, enabling us to meet the growing demands of the Indian aviation sector. The roadmap aims to drive operational excellence, and offer enhanced air traffic capacity for our flying public, and improved navigation, communication, and surveillance for our users, making Indian skies seamless and safer to operate in,” said Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, Airports Authority of India.

Advertisement

“This is a proud moment for us at Boeing, as we develop and present a comprehensive roadmap to AAI to be leveraged as national guidance in helping improve airspace utilization and maintain safe and efficient aircraft operations. With India experiencing an unprecedented surge in civil aviation traffic, these milestones add to the value-creation and innovation we are committed to enable in India, for India – aligned with the Government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision,” said Ahmed Elsherbini, managing director, Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center, and chief engineer, Boeing India.

In 2019, Boeing and AAI signed an agreement to jointly develop a comprehensive 10-year roadmap for modernizing Air Traffic Management in India, backed by the USTDA. As part of the project, Boeing worked closely with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airlines operating in India, airport operators, and other airspace stakeholders under the U.S.-India Aviation Cooperation Program (ACP).

Also Watch:

Partnerships of this scale increase further opportunities and deepen collaboration between the U.S. and India, and in the aviation ecosystem locally, enabling the exchange and leverage of expertise and technology for local as well as global customers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.