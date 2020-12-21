Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet Successfully Completes Ski Jump, Pitches for Indian Navy Aircraft Carriers

Boeing and the U.S. Navy recently demonstrated the F/A-18 Super Hornet “ski jump” from a ramp, proving the fighter aircraft’s suitability for India’s aircraft carriers. The demonstrations, held at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD, show that the Super Hornet would do well with the Indian Navy’s Short Takeoff but Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) system and validate earlier simulation studies by Boeing.

“The first successful and safe launch of the F/A-18 Super Hornet from a ski-jump begins the validation process to operate effectively from Indian Navy aircraft carriers,” said Ankur Kanaglekar, Head India Fighters Sales, Boeing Defense, Space and Security.

“The F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet will not only provide superior war fighting capability to the Indian Navy but also create opportunities for cooperation in naval aviation between the United States and India. The F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet will offer unrivalled growth potential to the Indian Navy through single and two-seater carrier compatible variants and the ability to interface with the P-8I as a force multiplier.”

Boeing is pitching the F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet to Indian Navy and says that it will offer advanced warfighter technologies at a low acquisition cost and affordable cost per flight hour because of its ease of maintainability design and durability.

The Indian Navy stands to benefit from the multi-billiondollar investments made towards new technologies in the Super Hornet by the U.S Navy and several international customers. This includes advanced network technology, longer range and low-drag with conformal fuel tanks, long-range detection with Infrared Search & Track, enhanced situational awareness with a new Advanced Cockpit System, improved signature reduction and a 10,000+ hour life.

As part of Boeing’s proposed “By India, for India” sustainment program, the Block III Super Hornets can be serviced in partnership with the Indian Navy as well as India and U.S. based partners throughout the lifecycle of the aircraft.

Boeing is on schedule to deliver next-generation Block III capabilities to the U.S. Navy in 2021 and by 2024, one squadron per carrier air wing will consist of Block III Super Hornets. Making the platform the U.S. Navy’s dominant force in the skies, the Super Hornet provides the most weapons at range in the U.S. Navy’s fighter inventory, including five times more air-to-ground and twice the air-to-air weapons capacity.