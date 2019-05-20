English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Boeing Launches University Innovation Leadership Development Programme
Applicants for the Boeing's innovative leadership development programme can submit their ideas in the fields related to aerospace, autonomous vehicles, advanced manufacturing, augmented and virtual reality and more.
Representational purpose (AP Photo)
Loading...
Boeing on Monday announced the launch of its innovative leadership development programme for university students, faculty and early-stage start-ups in India. The Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme will help innovators convert their ideas into viable business offerings that have the potential to shape the future of Indian aerospace and defence, the aerospace manufacturer said.
Applicants can submit their ideas in the fields related to aerospace, autonomous vehicles, advanced manufacturing, augmented and virtual reality, analytics (artificial intelligence and machine learning), materials, robotics and internet of things. "Boeing is committed to nurturing innovation and skill development in India. We believe that a close partnership with India's academia and growing entrepreneurial ecosystem has the potential to re-imagine the future of aerospace for the world," Boeing India President Salil Gupte said.
"With BUILD, we are creating a platform for students and entrepreneurs to not only benefit from our vast experience and partner networks but also develop their ideas into path-breaking innovations," he added. Boeing has partnered with seven incubators including IIT-Delhi, IIT-Gandhinagar, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Madras, IISc-Bangalore, T-Hub Hyderabad and KIIT Bhubaneshwar to select finalists for the BUILD boot camps.
The shortlisted teams will compete at a regional level and the finalists will then pitch their ideas to a selection panel of subject-matter experts on the Boeing Innovation Day, to be held in September. The winners will stand a chance to win cash prizes.
Applicants can submit their ideas in the fields related to aerospace, autonomous vehicles, advanced manufacturing, augmented and virtual reality, analytics (artificial intelligence and machine learning), materials, robotics and internet of things. "Boeing is committed to nurturing innovation and skill development in India. We believe that a close partnership with India's academia and growing entrepreneurial ecosystem has the potential to re-imagine the future of aerospace for the world," Boeing India President Salil Gupte said.
"With BUILD, we are creating a platform for students and entrepreneurs to not only benefit from our vast experience and partner networks but also develop their ideas into path-breaking innovations," he added. Boeing has partnered with seven incubators including IIT-Delhi, IIT-Gandhinagar, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Madras, IISc-Bangalore, T-Hub Hyderabad and KIIT Bhubaneshwar to select finalists for the BUILD boot camps.
The shortlisted teams will compete at a regional level and the finalists will then pitch their ideas to a selection panel of subject-matter experts on the Boeing Innovation Day, to be held in September. The winners will stand a chance to win cash prizes.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Video of Differently Abled Zomato Delivery Guy Goes Viral, Twitter Calls Him a 'True Inspiration'
- Game of Thrones is Over, But Here are 5 Other Shows You Can Still Watch
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hazlewood World Cup Snub The Right Decision: Langer
- Pakistan's Asif Ali to Leave England Tour After Daughter's Demise
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, SF150 Launch LIVE: As it Happened
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results