1-min read

Boeing Launches University Innovation Leadership Development Programme

Applicants for the Boeing's innovative leadership development programme can submit their ideas in the fields related to aerospace, autonomous vehicles, advanced manufacturing, augmented and virtual reality and more.

PTI

Updated:May 20, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
Representational purpose (AP Photo)
Boeing on Monday announced the launch of its innovative leadership development programme for university students, faculty and early-stage start-ups in India. The Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme will help innovators convert their ideas into viable business offerings that have the potential to shape the future of Indian aerospace and defence, the aerospace manufacturer said.

Applicants can submit their ideas in the fields related to aerospace, autonomous vehicles, advanced manufacturing, augmented and virtual reality, analytics (artificial intelligence and machine learning), materials, robotics and internet of things. "Boeing is committed to nurturing innovation and skill development in India. We believe that a close partnership with India's academia and growing entrepreneurial ecosystem has the potential to re-imagine the future of aerospace for the world," Boeing India President Salil Gupte said.

"With BUILD, we are creating a platform for students and entrepreneurs to not only benefit from our vast experience and partner networks but also develop their ideas into path-breaking innovations," he added. Boeing has partnered with seven incubators including IIT-Delhi, IIT-Gandhinagar, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Madras, IISc-Bangalore, T-Hub Hyderabad and KIIT Bhubaneshwar to select finalists for the BUILD boot camps.

The shortlisted teams will compete at a regional level and the finalists will then pitch their ideas to a selection panel of subject-matter experts on the Boeing Innovation Day, to be held in September. The winners will stand a chance to win cash prizes.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
