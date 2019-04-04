English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boeing Successfully Tests 737 Max Anti-Stall Software With CEO in Flight
During the test flight, the flight crew performed different scenarios to test failure conditions, Boeing said.
File photo of Boeing 737 MAX 7. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Boeing Co said on Wednesday its chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, had joined a test flight on a 737 MAX 7 jetliner for a demonstration of updated MCAS anti-stall software. The software is at the centre of investigations in the crash of Ethiopian Flight 302 last month and a Lion Air accident in Indonesia five months earlier. Both involved the slightly larger 737 MAX 8 model, which features the same cockpit.
During Wednesday's test flight, the flight crew performed different scenarios to test failure conditions, Boeing said. "The software update worked as designed, and the pilots landed safely at Boeing Field (near Seattle)," it said in a statement.
"Boeing will conduct additional test and demo flights as we continue to work to demonstrate that we have identified and appropriately addressed all certification requirements. We will submit the update for FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) review once that work has been completed in the coming weeks."
During Wednesday's test flight, the flight crew performed different scenarios to test failure conditions, Boeing said. "The software update worked as designed, and the pilots landed safely at Boeing Field (near Seattle)," it said in a statement.
"Boeing will conduct additional test and demo flights as we continue to work to demonstrate that we have identified and appropriately addressed all certification requirements. We will submit the update for FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) review once that work has been completed in the coming weeks."
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Combating Fake News? Everything You Need to Know About New WhatsApp Privacy Settings For Groups
- Apple Reduces iPhone XR Price in India as a Promotional Offer, HDFC Customers Get Extra Cashback
- IPL 2019 | Rayudu's Poor Run Raises Doubts on World Cup Berth
- Salman Khan Gets Flak for Dance Skills as Video of Him Filming Dabangg 3 Song Surfaces
- Matthew Hayden Goes Undercover Shopping in Chennai Streets But Fans Aren't Buying it
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results