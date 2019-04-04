English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boeing Successfully Tests 737 Max Anti-Stall Software With CEO in Flight

During the test flight, the flight crew performed different scenarios to test failure conditions, Boeing said.

Reuters

Updated:April 4, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
File photo of Boeing 737 MAX 7. (Image: Reuters)
Boeing Co said on Wednesday its chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, had joined a test flight on a 737 MAX 7 jetliner for a demonstration of updated MCAS anti-stall software. The software is at the centre of investigations in the crash of Ethiopian Flight 302 last month and a Lion Air accident in Indonesia five months earlier. Both involved the slightly larger 737 MAX 8 model, which features the same cockpit.

During Wednesday's test flight, the flight crew performed different scenarios to test failure conditions, Boeing said. "The software update worked as designed, and the pilots landed safely at Boeing Field (near Seattle)," it said in a statement.

"Boeing will conduct additional test and demo flights as we continue to work to demonstrate that we have identified and appropriately addressed all certification requirements. We will submit the update for FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) review once that work has been completed in the coming weeks."
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
