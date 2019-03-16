Boeing Unveils World's Largest Aircraft 777X at Low-Key Event Post Ethiopian Airlines Crash

The #777X attracting quite the crowd from Boeing employees! Such a stunning looking aircraft. I knew it’d look good from the renderings but it has exceeded my expectations. The wingtip honestly adds so much! What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/rTHaV4xi06 — Dj’s Aviation (@DjsAviation) March 15, 2019

Boeing quietly unveiled its newest aircraft, the 777X, to employees this week. The plane is billed as the largest aircraft in the industry. Following the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 passengers and crew, Boeing nixed its original plans for a splashy unveiling and instead introduced its newest aircraft at an employees-only event.Earlier this week, Boeing announced plans to postpone external promotional activities and announcements about their 777X aircraft in light of the crash and the controversy surrounding their Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets.But photos of the new jetliner appeared on Twitter via DJ's Aviation, an account dedicated to all things aviation. The Boeing 777-9 variant measures 77 meters (252 feet) in length and can seat up to 425 passengers.Boeing also claims that the 777X is built with the most efficient twin-engine jet in the world. So far, carriers like All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific, British Airways, Lufthansa, Emirates, Singapore Airlines, Etihad and Qatar Airways have placed orders for the newest aircraft.