Bollywood Actor Ajay Devgn Buys BMW X7 SUV Worth Rs 92.5 Lakh

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has bought a brand new BMW X7 SUV. The flagship SUV in the German manufacturer's lineup is priced at Rs 92.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant of the car goes up to Rs 1.06 crore (ex-showroom).

On the outside, alongside the gargantuan kidney-grille, the X7 gets BMW Laser Light technology with blue X-shaped elements makes a distinctive visual proclamation. The interior features a cockpit marked by typical BMW driver orientation and an elevated seat position with all-round visibility. In comparison with the BMW X5, the X7 gets abundant legroom, headroom and space for up to seven seats. Rear-seat experience is enhanced with optional six-seat configuration including two captain-style Comfort Seats for the second row. Automatic air conditioning with five-zone control.

Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness is the large Sky Lounge Panoramic glass sunroof. The large panoramic roof extending till the third row allows dynamic light flow throughout the BMW X7. The absolute highlight in the interior is ‘Crafted Clarity’ which is a host of operational features crafted in glass inserts of the gear selector, the iDrive control wheel, the audio control button and the start/stop button.

The Comfort Access System in the SUV remotely detects the key within a 1.5-meter radius and unlocks the doors and the two-section tailgate. The Luggage-Compartment Package includes slide rails for easy loading. Folding down the second and third-row seats can increase storage capacity from 326 litres up to 2,120 litres.

The three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X7 xDrive40i produces an output of 340 hp and maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 – 5,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds. The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X7 xDrive30d produces an output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/h in just 7 seconds.

