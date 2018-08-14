English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Spreads Road Safety Awareness On Independence Day 2018 - Watch Video

Akshay Kumar who will star in the upcoming movie 'Gold' has been supporting the importance of helmets and traffic rules in India from past many years.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2018, 1:48 PM IST
Akshay Kumar in "Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha" campaign. (Image: Screen Grab)
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has once again joined hands with the Union ministry of Road, Transport and Highways to promote road safety through its new campaign. The "Gold" movie actor uploaded a couple of videos in which he is dressed as a traffic police constable and is spreading awareness about traffic rules and road safety.



“When I got to know the shocking facts & figures related to road accidents which can be prevented I was immediately on board for the Road Safety Campaign to help create awareness.” he tweeted. The videos uploaded by the Akshay Kumar are supporting the road safety awareness campaign by Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways called “ Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha”.




This is not the first time Akshay has joined hands with MoRTH to promote road safety, few months back he also uploaded a photo of himself dressed as a traffic police constable along with real-life police personnel to promote the same campaign.

Akshay Kumar has been supporting the importance of helmets and traffic rules in India from past many years. Being a brand ambassador of Honda two-wheelers he also promoted road safety at the Auto Expo 2018.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
