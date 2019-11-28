Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys BMW F 750 GS Adventure Motorcycle Worth Rs 11.95 Lakh

The BMW F 750 GS is the second-smallest offering from the German automaker after the G 310 GS.

News18 Tech

Updated:November 28, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys BMW F 750 GS Adventure Motorcycle Worth Rs 11.95 Lakh
Arshad Warsi and his BMW F 750 GS. (Image source: Facebook/BMW Motorrad India)

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi became the most recent celebrity to be a part of the beamer family after buying a BMW F 750 GS for himself. The company on its official Instagram page shared the purchase on November 23rd.

The BMW F 750 GS is the second-smallest offering from the German automaker after the G 310 GS. The bike serves the purpose of being a more friendly iteration of the iconic R 1250 GS that has seen stern domination in terms of adventure bikes. It is powered by the same 853cc parallel-twin engine that it shares with the F 850 GS. However, both bikes varies in terms of output.

The F 750 GS gets different mapping and is tuned to deliver a maximum of 75bhp and peak torque of 83Nm. The bike is suspended with the help of telescopic forks at the front that does not come with any adjustment and a monoshock at the rear with electronic damping and height adjustment which are only available only in Pro variant.

In terms of features, the bike gets an instrument cluster with TFT display that supports Bluetooth connectivity for controlling navigation, music and calls. On the safety front, the bike gets ABS, automatic stability control, cruise control, two riding modes, LED headlight with LED daytime running lights and adjustable brake and clutch levers.

The bike is available in three variants with the base one kicking things off at Rs 11.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the top variant goes up to Rs 13.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
