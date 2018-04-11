Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys Himself Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition

Over the past couple of weeks, a handful of celebrities, most of which are Bollywood actors, has purchased brand new vehicles, most notable of which were Kunal Kemmu buying himself a Ducati Scrambler Icon motorcycle and Akshay Kumar taking home a Jeep Compass SUV. Joining the wagon is actor Arshad Warsi, known for playing quirky characters like ‘Circuit’ in the movie ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’.The Jolly LLB actor, like Kunal Kemmu, bought a Ducati motorcycle, but not the Scrambler Icon. Mr. Warsi bought the Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition. The images were shared by Ducati Infinity Mumbai, the official dealer of the Italian sports bike brand. The images show Arshad Warsi taking delivery of his new naked sports bike. Arshad Waris is a motorcycle fan and already has an Indian Scout in his garage already.As for the Ducati Monster, the naked sports is one of the most sold middle-weight sports bike in the world and features a Trellis frame, LED DRL for the headlamp, LED turn indicators, LED tail light, full LCD instrument cluster, cast aluminium twin-sided swing arm and a laterally mounted Sachs sourced shock absorber with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping at the rear.At the front are 43 mm Kayaba forks with 130 mm of travel, doing their suspension duty. Also on offer is a 16.5-litre fuel tank with an attachment clip at the front. The Monster 797 is available in three colours including Ducati Red, Star White Silk and Dark Stealth, with Warsi buying the Dark Edition.Powering the Ducati Monster 797 is a 803cc Desmodue L-twin engine, capable of producing a maximum power output of 73 hp at 8,250 rpm, with a peak torque of 67 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The engine is mated to a six speed manual transmission.The Ducati Monster 797 retails at Rs 8.03 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) and rivals the likes of the Kawasaki Z900 and the Triumph Street Triple S.