Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan Buys Himself Aston Martin Rapide S Sports Car Worth Rs 3.2 Crore
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also owns an Aston Martin Rapide S worth Rs 3.8 crores. (ex-showroom)
Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan with his Aston Martin Rapide S. (Image: In.com)
Bollywood celebrities do have a connection with fast bikes and luxury cars not only in reel life but also in the real life and recently their towards these vehicles have created quite a buzz. Over the past couple of weeks, a handful of celebrities, most of which are Bollywood actors, has purchased brand new vehicles, most notable of which were Akshay Kumar buying himself a Jeep Compass SUV and Arshad Warsi taking home a Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition. Joining the wagon is actor Hrithik Roshan, known for his dance moves and his famous superhero character ‘Krrish’.
Hrithik Roshan has got himself an Aston Martin Rapide S which is officially available in India at Rs 3.8 crore (ex-showroom). Hrithik is not the only Bollywood actor with this luxury super car, Ranveer Singh also owns an Aston Martin Rapide S and has been spotted various times driving around in It.
Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan with his Aston Martin Rapide S. (Image: Team-bhp)
The Aston Martin Rapide S is powered by 6.0-litre AM29 V12 petrol engine that produces maximum power of 552 Bhp and churns out 620 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated with a ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic transmission. The car can sprint 0-100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds and can reach a top speed of 327 km/h. Rapide is the best-selling Aston Martin India and Hrithik has got himself a silvered colored Rapide S with dark interiors.
The four-door sports car by Aston Martin features 3-stage Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), ABS, Brake Assist, Torque Control, EBD and airbags. The suspension duties handled by independent double wishbones at the front and rear which helps the car to provide a smooth ride quality.
Hrithik’s love for luxury car is not new, the Bollywood actor already own a range of luxury cars SUCHAS Rolls Royce Ghost, Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes Maybach and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
