Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan Signed by Tata Motors as Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming Tigor
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is set to be the brand ambassador for the upcoming new Tata Tigor which is scheduled for launch on October 10, 2018.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Tata Motors has announced the signing of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for its compact sedan - Tata Tigor. Tata Motors is currently earing up for its 3rd festive launch in India. The homegrown automaker is set to introduce the upcoming all-new Tata Tigor compact sedan. The new Tigor is scheduled for launch on October 10, 2018.
Speaking on this association, Mayank Pareek – President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said – We are very excited to have Bollywood’s most loved style icon - Hrithik Roshan on board as the brand ambassador for the new Tigor. Built with immense attention to detail, the new Tigor promises to provide its inmates with a premium drive experience. Resonating with brand Hrithik Roshan, the new Tigor stands for versatility, consistent strong performance and unparalleled style. It’s built for those who are stars in their own right and have put all their heart into achieving the success they live today. We hope our customers like this new avatar of the Tigor and we look forward to their continued support.”
Endorsing the stylish Tata Tigor, Hrithik Roshan said – “I am honoured to be associated with the Tata Motors family and excited to be part of this journey. The Tata Tigor is a modern stylish sedan, with fantastic features. I really like its coupe-inspired design, which gives it a very luxurious feel. I wish Tata Tigor good luck ahead of its launch.”
This association comes at a time when the Tata's Passenger Vehicle Business is witnessing month-on-month growth on the back of its new generation products. Taking its marketing strategy to the next level, Tata Motors says it will continue to create compelling communication campaigns for the business and its brands to connect with its customers innovatively.
