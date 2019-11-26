Bollywood Actor Jackie Shroff Brings Home a New Royal Enfield Continetntal GT 650

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has bought a brand new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. The actor has bought the motorcycle in Mister Clean full custom paint scheme that comes at around Rs 3.5 lakh.

Unlike its twin, the Continental GT comes with clip-on and rear set footpegs that might not problem to many. The motorcycle is powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine that produces 47hp and 52Nm of torque. With its classic tear-drop shaped fuel-tank, quilted twin-seat and distinctive wide braced handlebars, the Interceptor 650 looks every bit the Roadster that it is and Continental GT 650 shares its engine, chassis and running parts with its twin, the Interceptor 650 while offering completely different ergonomics and style. The upswept exhaust and rear-set footrests give the motorcycle plenty of lean angles, essential for any true cafe racer. The single seat, sculpted tank, and clip-on bars complete the authentic look.

Both the motorcycles will have ByBre (by Brembo) twin piston callipers on disc brakes on both the wheels, dual channel ABS, a 130 section rear tyre, 36 spoke aluminum alloy rims, slipper clutch, a kerb weight of 202 kg, ground clearance of 174 mm, and a steel tubular frame. The claimed top speed for both the motorcycle is over 160kph. The Interceptor 650 gets a 13.7-litre fuel tank while the Continental GT gets a 12.5-litre capacity.

