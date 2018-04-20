English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bollywood Actor Jimmy Sheirgill Buys Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG SUV Worth Rs 2.18 Crore
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor also owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG worth Rs 2.18 crores.
Jimmy Sheirgill with his Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG. (Image: Team-BHP)
Bollywood celebrities do have a connection with luxury cars not only in reel life but also in the real life and recently their love towards these vehicles have created quite a buzz on social media platforms. It seems like a season for the Bollywood celebrities to buy their favorite vehicles. After Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar joining the wagon is actor Jimmy Sheirgill, known for his bold personality and his famous characters in movies such as ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Dharti’.
Jimmy Sheirgill has got himself a Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG which is officially available in India at Rs 2.18 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG, there is also a Crazy Colour Edition of the SUV available in the Indian market which is priced at Rs 2.44 crore. Jimmy is not the only Bollywood actor with this luxury SUV, Ranbir Kapoor also owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG and has been spotted various times driving around in It.
Mr. Roland Folger, MD & CEO Mercedes-Benz India with the Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Edition 463'. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG is powered by 5.5-litre V8 petrol engine that produces maximum power of 544 Bhp and churns out 760 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated 7-speed automatic transmission. The car can sprint 0-100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds and the top speed of the car is electronically limited to 210 km/h. The SUV comes with the unique AMG ride control sports suspension with active curve system roll stabilization.
The G 63 comes with Stainless-steel underride guard, 21-inch 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in matt black with high-sheen rim flange, AMG carbon-fibre trim and 2-tone seats designo black leather or designo light brown leather with side bolsters in black carbon leather.
Jimmy’s love for luxury car and bikes is not new, the Bollywood actor already own a Range Rover SUV and has also been spotted a couple of times riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
