Bollywood Actor John Abraham Adds BMW S100RR Worth Rs 18.50 Lakh to His Superbike Collection

Bollywood actors and luxury cars, bikes go hand in hand and if asked who tops the list among them, the unanimous answer would be John Abraham. The Bollywood hunk is not only known for his action-packed films but also for his penchant and amazing collection of wheels.

John Abraham not only owns an envious collection of superbikes but also shows his love by spending quality time with them. He regularly shares the love for bikes on social media with his fans. Now, the Bollywood hunk has posted news of his latest acquisition on the photo-video sharing platform.

The actor took to Instagram to show off and share the news of his new prized possession, a brand new 2020 BMW S100RR superbike. The actor posted a video clip of his latest superbike, captioned it as his “New Sweet Child,” taking a cue from American rock band Guns n Roses’ iconic song Sweet Child o' Mine.

This new child of his is certainly a beast, as the BMW S100RR draws its power from a 999 cc in-line four-cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected motor generates 207 hp at 13,500 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm is delivered at 11,000 rpm. The new superbike from BMWs stable also draws additional power by using a ShiftCam technology which changes the valve timing of the engine to give a boost in the rev range.

The BMW S100RR is one of the best-litre class superbikes available and is currently priced at Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) in India. The actor in an earlier post shared a picture of his bike collection. He owns a bunch of premium litre-class sports bikes in his garage and captioned the Instagram post as “My Candy Shop”.

His garage boasts a bunch of premium litre-class sports bikes such as Kawasaki ZX-14R, Aprilia RSV4-RF, Yamaha V-Max, Yamaha YZF R1, Ducati V4 Panigale, MV Agusta F3 800 among others.