Bollywood Actor John Abraham Announces New Film Based On the Isle of Man TT - Watch Video
Bollywood star John Abraham is currently working on a new feature film based on the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy.
John Abraham with his Yamaha VMax.
Apart from the expensive cars in music videos, driven around by rappers, and the ones that are demolished in a classic Rohit Shetty or Abbas-Mustan action-flick, Bollywood has not been very big when it comes to automobiles. But things are about to change, thanks to actor John Abraham who is currently working on a new feature film based on the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy.
On Isle of Man TT’s official Instagram handle, actor John Abraham outlined his upcoming feature film stating that it will be the first of its kind in India. Expressing his gratitude towards, the Isle of Man government and other state authorities, he stated that the film is expected to reach out to 250 to 300 million people, over the world.
For the ones who are unaware of the race, the Isle of Man is the Mecca of all motorcycle races around the world. The annual motorsport held on the Isle of Man has often been termed as the most dangerous racing event in the world. It is held in a time-trial format on public roads which is closed to the public by the parliament of the Isle of Man. A week ahead of the race, is dedicated for practice sessions. The race classes of the IOMTT currently include the Superbike TT, Supersport TT, Superstock TT, Lightweight TT, Sidecar TT, Senior T and TT Zero. Except for a five-year gap between 1940 and 1945, the Isle of Man TT has been a tradition since 1907.
View this post on Instagram
Will Bollywood take the Isle of Man TT to its largest ever audience? If Indian film legend @thejohnabraham has his way it certainly will!👏 John told us recently that filming starts in the Isle of Man this year to capture the unique atmosphere of road racing in the ‘Mecca of Motorcycling’👍🇮🇲 We’re going to be following this one with a lot of interest!🏍🎬 (*swipe right for Part 2) #johnabraham @john___abraham___ #johnabrahamfan #johnabrahamfans #bollywood #bollywoodstar #india #isleofman #isleofmantt #iomttoriginal #iomtt #iom_tt #ttraces #tt #roadracing #movie #film #roadracingnews #dukevideo #motorcycle #star @thetimesofindia #timesofindia
