Bollywood Actor John Abraham Gives a Sneak-Peak of his Motorcycle Loaded Garage

Bollywood actor John Abraham who has been a motorcycle icon in the entertainment fraternity posted a video on Instagram giving his fans a sneak peek in his garage. The tour starts with the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14 R, which is then followed by the Aprilia RSV4 RF that is equipped with a SC-Project exhaust.

He then proceeds to showcase the newest additions to his garage. John Abraham owns a current-gen Yamaha YZF-R1 that he says will soon be equipped with an aftermarket Akrapovic exhaust system. Then are the Italian make where he shows his Ducati Panigale V4 and the MV Agusta F3 800. This ended his litre-class collection following which he goes on show the only cruiser in his garage, the Yamaha V-Max which is covered in Yamaha’s 60th Anniversary paint scheme.

This tour of his garage could mostly be attributed to round up the attention of his fans to an upcoming movie that will be based on the Isle of Man TT. Before this, on Isle of Man TT’s official Instagram handle, actor John Abraham outlined his upcoming feature film stating that it will be the first of its kind in India. Expressing his gratitude towards, the Isle of Man government and other state authorities, he stated that the film is expected to reach out to 250 to 300 million people, over the world.

For the ones who are unaware of the race, the Isle of Man is the Mecca of all motorcycle races around the world. The annual motorsport held on the Isle of Man has often been termed as the most dangerous racing event in the world. It is held in a time-trial format on public roads which is closed to the public by the parliament of the Isle of Man.

