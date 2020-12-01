Bollywood Actor Kunal Kemmu Buys BMW R1250 GS Adventure Worth Rs 22.35 Lakh

Kunal Kemmu is a motorcycle enthusiast and an avid biker. He has a number of performance motorcycles lined up in his garage. Kunal is also a proud owner of the Ducati Scrambler and one look at his social media page shows several more swanky vehicles that he enjoys riding. Kunal has recently added another stunning automobile to his exotic superbikes collection.

The actor bought the BMW R 1250 GS and took delivery in Mumbai. Happy with his new acquisition, Kunal took to social media to give a glimpse of his newly-purchased adventure tourer. He also posted a video on Instagram to share his happiness of the first ride on the motorcycle.

Talking about the motorcycle now, the standard version is priced at Rs 20.45 lakh, ex-showroom. The version owned by Kunal comes at Rs 22.35 lakh, ex-showroom.

BMW R 1250 GS is currently the brand’s flagship adventure tourer. The adventure tourer launched by BMW last year is a technologically advanced motorcycle that makes a rider’s life easy on, as well as, off-the-road. The R 1250 GS range comes in four variants – GS Standard, GS Pro, GS Adventure Standard and GS Adventure Pro. The R 1250 GS is more long-distance and road-biased adventurer. The ‘Adventure’ suffix, as the variant name suggests, is more like the ride-anywhere GS and adventure oriented. Both the superbikes are exclusively designed in classic ‘GS’ style and top the range of BMW’s globe-trotter motorcycles.

Both motorcycles are powered by a 1245-cc, 2-cylinder boxer engine which cranks out 136 Bhp at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6250 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The new engine gets BMW’s variable camshaft control tech called ‘Shiftcam’. It allows the torque to spread evenly across the rev range and is easily capable of hitting top speed in excess of 200 Kmph.

The BMW R 1250 GS gets a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT multi-functional instrument panel with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. The LED headlamps and LED DRLs were revised and form a new pattern. It gets a distinct adventure tourer design that has a beak at the front. The bike gets a semi-active electronic suspension and there will also be a Sports suspension package on offer. Both motorcycles come with riding modes Automatic Stability Control (ASC) and Hill Start Control as standard. BMW is also offering keyless ride, heated grips, RDC tyre pressure control system, centre stand, cruise control and more as options.