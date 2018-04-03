English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bollywood Actor Kunal Kemmu Gifts Himself a Ducati Scrambler Icon Worth Rs 7.23 Lakh
Few weeks backs Kunal’s love for bikes also landed him trouble when he was an issued an E-challan by Mumbai Police.
Bollywood Actor Kunal Kemmu with his new Ducati Scrambler Icon. (Image: Ara Alexander Photography)
Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is well known for his love for motorcycles as the actor has a vast collection of bikes and he has also been spotted riding them various times. Kunal has updated his bike collection once again with the addition of the new Ducati Scrambler Icon which he recently bought from Italian bike manufacturer’s showroom in Bandra. He even posted a picture of his new Ducati Scrambler Icon on Instagram after the ride.
The Ducati Scrambler Icon is powered by 803 cc, Desmodromic L-Twin, air-cooled engine that produces 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Priced at Rs 7.23 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scrambler Icon is the cheapest bike by Ducati in India.
Few weeks backs Kunal’s love for bikes also landed him trouble when he was an issued an E-challan by Mumbai Police after he posted a picture of himself riding an MV Agusta superbike without a helmet. Later actor also apologized for breaking the law and wrote – “I have seen this picture out there and honestly it’s very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it’s a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn. Apologies I don’t want to set the wrong example!"
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
