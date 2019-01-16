Bollywood Actor Manoj Bajpayee Felicitates Mahindra Jeeto Customers to Celebrate 1 Lakh Vehicle Sales

Mahindra & Mahindra hosted its customers from across India in a meet & greet Session with Bollywood Star Manoj Bajpai in Mumbai to celebrate the successful sale of 1 lakh Jeeto trucks. Mahindra concluded the campaign “Aapka Aabhaar, Ek Lakh Baar” with 12,000 Jeeto customers across India participating and winning a chance to meet the Jeeto’s celebrity brand ambassador Manoj Bajpai. The company said that the contest received an overwhelming response and the winners were felicitated at this event.Launched in June 2015, the Jeeto Load is the first product in its category with a modular range of eight mini-trucks to cater to the varied needs of the sub 1 tone load segment customers. The diesel variant of the Jeeto is available in S, L & X series and caters to 3-wheeler, micro-truck and mini-truck customers. The Jeeto is available in a CNG powered version as well.The Jeeto delivers a fuel efficiency of up to 33.4 km/l, which is the best in its segment. Mahindra's Jeeto is also popular choice in the e-commerce industry, Swacch Bharat Mission & other segments.Furthermore, the Jeeto was awarded the Apollo CV of the Year Award. Going beyond the product’s performance, Jeeto also features in the ‘Make in Telangana’ video and has received an excellent response from e-commerce and captive customers.