Bollywood Actor Bobby Deol Buys Range Rover Sport SUV Worth Rs 1.20 Crore
Bobby Deol has bought a 3.0-litre diesel variant of Range Rover Sport.
Bobby Deol with his Range Rover Sport SUV. (Image: Motoroids)
Bollywood celebrities do have a connection with luxury cars not only in reel life but also in the real life and recently their love towards these vehicles have created quite a buzz on social media platforms. Joining the wagon is actor Bobby Deol, who recently played an important role in Salman Khan-starrer Race 3. The movie may have been criticized a lot but happy with the box office’s collection Bobby Deol has gifted himself a new Range Rover Sport worth Rs 1.2 Crore.
Bobby Deol has bought a 3.0-litre diesel variant of Range Rover Sport. Bobby is not the only Bollywood actor with this luxury SUV, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt also owns Land Rover SUVs and has been spotted various times with the cars.
Range Rover Sport SUV is powered by 3.0-litre SDV6 engine that produces maximum power of 289 Bhp and churns out 289 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV has a claimed top speed of 210 Km/h. The latest version of the Range Rover Sport has launched in India this April.
Bobby’s love for luxury car and bikes is not new, the Bollywood actor already owns a Land Rover Freelander2, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Porsche Cayenne.
Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Monday 25 June , 2018
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
