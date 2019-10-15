Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bollywood Actor Rajkummar Rao Buys Harley Davidson Fat Bob Worth Rs 14.69 Lakh

The current generation Harley-Davidson Fat Bob is powered by 1745cc Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine which churns out 144Nm of torque through a six-speed gearbox.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
Bollywood Actor Rajkummar Rao Buys Harley Davidson Fat Bob Worth Rs 14.69 Lakh
Rajkumar Rao and his Harley Davidson Fat Bob. (Image source: Twitter/Harley Davidson India)

Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao recently added a brand new Harley Davidson Fat Bob to his garage collection. Harley Davidson India's official Twitter handle tweeted a photo of the actor sitting on the bike at what looks like his parking. The Harley Davidson Fat Bob is one of the most renowned models in the company's lineup with spotlight appearances in several movies.

The current generation Harley-Davidson Fat Bob is powered by 1745cc Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine which churns out 144Nm of torque through a six-speed gearbox. The bike gets a low slung LED headlamp unit. That accentuates the street aggressive look. The current-gen is priced around Rs 14 lakhs in India. The bike got its most recent update in 2018 after it was graced with new technologies that have made way with the new other Softails include the likes of new LED headlamps, new instrument clusters, keyless ignition and steering head mounted USB ports.

The new motorcycles have also been updated with new suspension setups with an aim to provide better ride experience

Edited by: Anirudh SK
