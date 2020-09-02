Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Buys BMW X5 SUV Worth Rs 74.90 Lakh

Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty has got his hands on a brand new BMW X5 SUV. The actor took the delivery of the car on Wednesday. The BMW X5 is placed two rungs below the company's biggest SUV, the X7.

In terms of features, the list is exhaustive. But those that stand out are the BMW laserlights with adaptive function, soft-shutting doors, a 5-step ride height adjust, 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display and a 12.3-inch HD infotainment touchscreen with iDrive and 3D maps. Also on offer is a Harman Kardon 16 speaker surround system with wireless Apple CarPlay functionality. There’s also a 360-degree surround view, 4 zone climate control with rear vents on the centre console and pillars and a panorama sunroof. Safety equipment includes 6 airbags, ABS, attentiveness assist, cornering brake control and traction control.

The car comes with both petrol as well as diesel powertrain options. The petrol engine is a 3.0-litre unit that is mated to a torque converter to output 335 bhp and 450Nm of torque. The diesel unit comes with the same displacement and same transmission option delivering 262hp and 620Nm of torque in both the xLine and the SportX variant. As with most BMWs, there are preset driving modes that comes in the form of EcoPro, Comfort, Sport and Adaptive.