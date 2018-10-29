English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Appointed Brand Ambassador for Maruti Suzuki Arena Outlets
Recently, Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had also endorsed automobile brands or specific models in India.
Varun Dhawan enthralls the audience during a meet and greet session organised at EmQuarties Mall in Bangkok. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been announced as the brand ambassador for Maruti Suzuki Arena channel. The "Judwaa 2" actor will be the face of the automobile company's new marketing campaign - ‘A destination called you. A feeling called Maruti Suzuki ARENA'. The new showrooms, christened Maruti Suzuki Arena, sport modern look.
"The new, transformed Maruti Suzuki ARENA is poised to strongly connect with the young and do it yourself generation of customers who will experience a warm and connected car buying experience at this new destination. I am excited and proud to be a part of the Maruti Suzuki ARENA family," Varun said in a statement.
R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, added that Varun "exemplifies the evolving Indian youth who is trendy, social and confident and likes to be connected at all times".
Recently, Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had also endorsed certain automobile brands or specific models in India. Shah Rukh Khan attended the launch of the new Hyundai Santro while Hrithik Roshan was a part of the Tata Tigor advertisements. Aamir Khan recently signed up to be a brand ambassador for Datsun in India.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
