Bollywood Actor Vidyut Jammwal Buys Triumph Rocket 3 R Cruiser Motorcycle Worth Rs 18 Lakh

Bollywood Actor Vidyut Jammwal known for his action roles in movies like the Commando Series and Force has bought the Triumph Rocket 3 R. The flagship cruiser motorcycle from the British bike maker is priced at Rs 18 Lakh (ex-showroom), and the deliveries for the bike started in January 2020. While Triumph shared the images of actor taking delivery of his bike on Instagram, Vidyut himself posted a picture posing with his new motorcycle on his Instagram handle.

The British premium motorcycle was launched in Goa last year in December and the first batch was delivered in January in Delhi, Pune, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Kochi with the second batch of the motorcycles being delivered in February and March.

Speaking on the occasion, Shoeb Farooq said: “We’re glad to kick-start the deliveries of this Rocket 3 R. We’ve had an astounding demand to bring the product in the country and an even amplified response to the bookings. I’m glad to say that the first batch of 40 Rocket 3Rs- that are coming to India have been sold out. Keeping in mind the enthusiastic response we are receiving for our flagship motorcycle, our next action is to carry out the deliveries well within time”.

The Rocket 3 R gets its power from an in-line three 2,500 cc mill that churns out 167PS /165 bhp of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The torque figure is the highest of any production motorcycle and also, 71 per cent more than its closest competitor. The Rocket 3 R is available in India in two paint schemes: Korosi Red and Phantom Black, and is priced at INR 18 lakh ex-showroom.