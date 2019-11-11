Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Bollywood Actress Disha Patani Buys Range Rover Sport Worth Rs 1.3 Crore

Disha Patani's newest addition to her garage is the Range Rover Sport SUV worth Rs 1.3 crore (ex-showroom).

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
Disha Patani with her Range Rover. (Image source: Instagram/ Disha Patani)

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has joined the bandwagon of celebrities with an affinity towards the British SUV brand. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a photo with herself standing beside the brand new SUV that starts at Rs 1.3 crore (ex-showroom) in India. According to the registration information of the car, Disha has purchased the HSE petrol variant. However, we are not sure if it is the 3.0-litre or the 2.0-litre petrol variant.

In the past, numerous celebrities in India have preferred the Range Rover brand for their respective SUVs. The list includes names such as Katrina Kaif, Allu Arjun, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and many other Bollywood celebrities also who have been spotted various times with their SUVs. Bobby Deol also bought a Range Rover Sport last year. Sanjay Dutt is also one of the buyers of the SUV.

The 3.0-litre petrol variant of the SUV comes with six-cylinders and an output of 335bhp and 450N of torque. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre variant comes with six-cylinders as well with an output of 296bhp and 400Nm of torque.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
