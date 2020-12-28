Bollywood Actress Norah Fatehi Buys a Brand New BMW 5-Series Worth Rs 60.90 Lakh

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has got her hands on a brand new BMW 5-Series luxury sedan. The Bavarian manufacturer posted the update on its social media pages. In its lineup, the 5-Series sits below the 7-Series and the 3-Series in India.

Prices for the car begins at Rs 55.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol Sport variant and goes up to Rs 68.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel M Sport variant. In India, the sedan is available in four variants including the 530i Sport, 520d Luxury Line, 530i M Sport, and 530d M Sport.

Under the hood, you get an option of a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 252PS and 350Nm (530i variants), a 2.0-litre diesel that pushes out 190PS and 400Nm (520d variant), and a 3.0-litre diesel motor that’s rated at 265PS and 620Nm. BMW is offering an 8-speed automatic transmission option with all the three engines.

In terms of features, the car comes filled to the brim with inclusions like the four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Its safety palette consists of multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors, cornering brake control (CBC), and park assist.

In the domestic market, the car goes up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Volvo S90 and Jaguar XF.