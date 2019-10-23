Bollywood Actress Pooja Batra Buys Tesla Model 3 Electric Car, Shares Picture on Instagram

Bollywood actress Pooja Batra has purchased a Telsa Model 3, which is yet to be launched in India. Taking to Instagram, Pooja Batra shared a picture of her new Tesla Model 3 all-electric sedan and captioned the post that read, "Love my car @teslamotors #nocarbonfootprint #tesla3." It appears from her post that the actress has purchased her new black Tesla Model 3 in California. Notably, Tesla, the American automaker, is expected to bring the Model 3 in India as their first offering, although there's no timeline for the launch.

Reacting to the new Tesla Model 3 owner's post, American actress Ava Cantrell took to the comment section and called her "lucky." The Tesla Model 3 is expected to be available in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 45 lakh. Once launched, the all-electric car is expected to give stiff competition to luxurious cars including the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Jaguar XE.

Pooja Batra, who had won the Miss India Asia Pacific title in 1993, got married to Nawab Shah in a secret ceremony in Delhi in July this year. She is known for her performance in 1997 released film Virasat, where she shared the screen space with Anil Kapoor and Tabu. She was last seen in the 2017 film Mirror Game.

