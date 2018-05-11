Bollywood Actress Sherlyn Chopra's Buys New Rs 87 Lakh Mercedes-Benz SUV - Detailed Image Gallery

Sherlyn Chopra with her Mercedes GLS. (Manav Manglani/ Instagram)

After actor Jimmy Sheirgill, who recently bought a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Bollywood has found another fan of the German luxury car manufacturer in the form of actress Sherlyn Chopra. The model and actress who hosted the MTV Splitsvilla in the past, took the delivery of the flagship SUV of Mercedes-Benz – the GLS 350d Grand Edition.The SUV was recently launched in India for Rs 86.90 Lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is available in two variants - the GLS 350 d and the GLS 400, both of which are priced the same. Sherlyn Chopra took the delivery of her prized possession from Shaman Wheels, a Mercedes-Benz authorized dealer in Mumbai.The exterior of the GLS Grand Edition comes loaded with LED Intelligent Light System with unique black rings and Corner light function, 50.8 cm (20-inch) 10-spoke light alloy wheels that are painted in Black and with a high-sheen finish, ‘Grand Edition’ exterior badges and chrome fins on the bonnet.In terms of storage space, the GLS provides a volume of 680 to 2300 litres. The interiors are offered with high-quality heated 3-spoke multifunction nappa leather steering wheel with steering wheel gearshift paddles, 12 function keys and an airbag cover in nappa leather, semi-integrated colour Media Display.The engines remain the same as before, with no updates. The GLS 350 d is equipped with a V6 2,987 cc unit producing 190 kW [258hp] @ 3400 rpm and 620 Nm @ 1600-2400 rpm. The GLS 400 has a V6 2,996 cc unit producing 245 kW [333hp] / 5250-6000 rpm and 480 Nm @ 1600 - 4000 rpm. While the former has an acceleration of 0 –100 km/h in 7.8 sec, the latter runs in 6.6 seconds. Both the engines are mated to 9-G TRONIC Automatic Transmission.As standard on the GLS are the PRE-SAFE system, BAS Brake Assist, the electronic all-wheel drive traction system 4ETS, ESP with Curve Dynamic Assist and cruise control. Adaptive, two-stage airbags for driver and front passenger, side bags for driver, front passenger and the middle row seats (combined thorax/pelvis bags) and window bags across all three seat rows are also part of the standard specification.