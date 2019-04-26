Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan Buys Brand New Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Movie stars and great cars, somehow these two worlds always seem to meet, with some fantastic results at times. Successful Hollywood and Bollywood actors alike, enjoy a good ride to match the fame. Stars like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Siddharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and many more enjoy the luxuries driving around in an expensive, usually German or British, cars. Recently, Bollywood star Vidya Balan also joined the club (kind of) by buying a brand new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, prices for which start at Rs 59.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The earlier 'kind of' was because of the fact that Vidya Balan already does quite a few luxury cars, mostly from Mercedes. The E-Class that she bought was finished in a shade of blue paint scheme.The image shows Vidya Balan with her parents, probably after taking the delivery and taking the car to the temple. Since Balan does already own other Mercedes-Benz cars like the GLC SUV, it is safe to assume that this car may have been a gift to her parents. As sweet a gesture as that is, it could also be a car that she has purchased for herself and her family. As of now, there's no confirmation on that end. However, both Vidya Balan and her parents look delighted to have gotten the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and who can blame them, it's one of the best cars in its segment.Mercedes-Benz has quite a range of cars that they sell in India. This includes the A-Class, B-Class, CLS, E-Class Cabriolet, E-Class All-Terrain, S-Class Coupé, C-Class Cabriolet, S-Class Cabriolet and the S 600 Guard plus a range of other Guard vehicles. The product portfolio also comprises the iconic off-roader Mercedes-AMG G 63 as well as a wide range of other Mercedes-AMG performance cars like the AMG CLA 45, AMG C 63 S, AMG E 63 S, AMG S 63 Coupe, AMG S 63 Sedan, AMG GLA 45, AMG GLC 43 Coupe, AMG GLE 43 Coupe, AMG GT S, AMG GT R and AMG GT Roadster sports car, AMG SLC 43 and AMG C 43.